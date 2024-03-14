Subscribe
News

Skipify partners with Synchrony

Thursday 14 March 2024 08:19 CET | News

US-based fintech company Skipify has entered a strategic collaboration with Synchrony to allow the latter to leverage its payment infrastructure for enhanced checkout. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership is set to enable Synchrony to utilise Skipify’s payment infrastructure to offer simplified and improved checkout experiences for its cardholders. This aims to enhance the experience for shoppers, while also delivering increased authorisation rates, conversion, and security for Synchrony merchants.

Skipify – Synchrony collaboration objectives

As of the announcement, Skipify, a Synchrony Ventures portfolio company, integrates Synchrony Mastercard into its connected Wallet product, a digital wallet embedded by merchants to mitigate several checkout difficulties. Through its identity-enabled wallet payment details, Skipify recognises Synchrony cardholders on a merchant’s website automatically, auto-filling payment details, surfacing available cards, and providing instant access to points, rewards, and financing. According to Synchrony’s officials, Skipify’s solutions are leveraged by merchants who aim to offer an enhanced user experience and Embedded Payment credentials. The two companies intend to deliver their joint offering and simplify how Synchrony Mastercard cardholders make purchases online, with the intent to scale availability to the full suite of Synchrony financing options.

Furthermore, representatives from Skipify underlined that Synchrony continues to invest in technology and advancement that supports merchants and cardholders. Integrating and partnering with Skipify is set to directly minimise the technical lift and effort for their merchants to increase transaction and conversion rates. The collaboration enables Synchrony cardholders to enhance their checkout experience on any Skipify merchant site.

Currently, Synchrony provides a digitally enabled product suite, with the company serving customers across digital, health and wealth, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, and pet, among others. Additionally, Synchrony has a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers. The company connects its partners and consumers through a financial ecosystem and offers them a diverse set of financing solutions and digital capabilities that focus on addressing their requirements and delivering simplified and omnichannel experiences.

More information about Skipify

With its operations based in the US, Skipify is committed to connecting individuals to the merchants and financial products they trust via reliable and secure digital experiences. The company’s Connected Checkout is leveraged by merchants to allow improved purchasing experiences on websites, in stores, and across marketing channels. Skipify is supported by fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Synchrony Ventures, Amex Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Okta Ventures, Point72, Flourish Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Vinyl, Worldpay, and BDT & MSD Partners.

Keywords: partnership, payments , online payments, checkout optimisation , embedded payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Skipify, Synchrony
Countries: United States
