Simpl partners with Zomato

Following this announcement, Simpl will launch on Zomato Gold, Intercity Legends, and Zomato Everyday with its 1-Tap Checkout capability. The expansion of the company’s partnership was set on addressing the overall growing number of customers who are currently seeking a convenient and secure checkout experience.
The growth is expected to be driven by an increasing number of clients that are coming online, as Simpl has recorded millions of checkouts during the 2017-2023 period on Zomato.
India-based Checkout Network, Simpl, and the food ordering and delivery platform Zomato are expected to optimise convenience for several customers across the country while also improving conversions and increasing average order value, apart from driving user retention among the other features and areas on the platform.
At the same time, the expansion is also in line with Zomato’s larger strategy of delivering improved food for clients in an efficient and safe way. Through this integration, several new and already existing users are set to leverage Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout on Zomato in order to fulfill a large array of their needs, preferences, and demands, which will expand the overall serviceable customer base for both firms.
This process will also be driven by a developing number of clients from tier-3 and beyond cities going online, alongside with increasing frequency of orders from users in metro and tier-1 or tier-2 cities. Both companies are expected to significantly improve and develop their customer base in the next couple of years, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.
In addition, the checkout rate that took place through the use of Simpl’s 1-Tap on Zomato was proven to be successful and secure, with a present willingness from clients to increasingly use the product for added convenience. Simpl’s Checkout contribution on the platform also has developed significantly over the last five years, with the overall spending that was made per user via 1-Tap Checkout growing since 2018.
In the industry of food ordering and delivery, where users transact more frequently, a secure checkout solution is necessary. Throughout this partnership, both companies will focus on delivering an optimised customer experience, as the combination of Simpl and Zomato’s expertise and suite of solutions allows clients to access benefits without difficulty or risks. In addition, the strategic deal will enable Simpl to accelerate its development and further deepen its presence in this market.
