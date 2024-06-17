Subscribe
Shift4 acquires majority stake of Vectron Systems and completes acquisition of Revel Systems

Monday 17 June 2024 10:45 CET | News

Shift4 has acquired a majority stake in Vectron Systems AG, a large European supplier of POS systems to the restaurant and hospitality verticals.

 

Based in Germany, Vectron has about 65,000 POS locations across Europe, representing EUR 25 billion in volume opportunity with minimal payment monetisation, according to the official press release. Shift4 is expected to acquire additional ownership of Vectron through a public tender offer that is expected to conclude in 2024, with a de-listing and formal integration process to occur shortly after.

The acquisition is expected to provide Shift4 with an expansive customer footprint across Europe as well as a distribution network of approximately 300 POS resellers. As a result of the acquisition, Shift4 believes it will be able to add its integrated payment services to current Vectron customers and products, while also adding on an all-in-one POS and payments solution for Europe. 

Officials from Shift4 stated that Shift4 was at the forefront of the convergence between software and payments in the restaurant and hospitality verticals in the US and sees a demand for a similar all-in-one solution across Europe. With its integrated payments and SkyTab offering, Shift4 believes it offers an important solution at the right price point. Vectron will provide valuable local expertise, infrastructure, and the distribution necessary to meet the demand. This acquisition enables Shift4 to unlock synergies, expand distribution, and monetise payments for a large existing install base. 

Acquisition of Revel Systems 

In addition to the acquisition of Vectron, Shift4 has also completed its previously announced acquisition of Revel Systems. Revel has over 18,000 merchant locations across the US and internationally. Shift4 estimates that this represents a USD 17 billion payment opportunity. Revel also has a direct sales and dealer distribution network which Shift4 believes can be leveraged to accelerate SkyTab distribution both domestically and abroad.  

About Shift4 

Shift4 seeks to redefine commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As a key player in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 enables billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in various industries.

More: Link


