Serquo and HPS announce their strategic partnership in Spain

Wednesday 7 July 2021 14:41 CET | News

Serquo, a software and technology company, and HPS, a provider of payment solutions, have announced a long-term strategic partnership to offer new payment technologies.

Combining their respective expertise in IT and payment software, Serquo and HPS will join forces to offer payment solutions. Using Serquo’s local presence and experience in payment and testing, this partnership will allow Spanish financial institutions to use the end-to-end service offering.

HPS’s collaboration with Serquo will allow both companies to exchange and maximise their technological capacity, which will in turn enable HPS to further expand its partnerships and presence in Europe and more specifically in Spain.


Keywords: partnership, payment methods, cross-border payments, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Spain
