Ryft partners with American Express

Thursday 14 March 2024 15:16 CET | News

Ryft has announced its partnership with American Express in order to drive efficient marketplace and digital platform payments for merchants in the UK.

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable Ryft to give its ecommerce merchants within the region of the UK the possibility to accept payments from Amex Cards. This is set to increase the overall payment flexibility, while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and partners in an ever-evolving market.

Ryft’s capabilities will also expand in order to allow more digital platforms to add Amex as a method to make purchases and transactions. In addition, as a global payments firm, Amex represents an important addition to Ryft’s comprehensive and secure suite of tools and payment methods, as well as an opportunity for the latter to accelerate its development journey in the industry. 

 



More information on the partnership

Ryft represents a unified payment platform that was developed in order to optimise the manner in which marketplaces and B2B platforms grow. Its end-to-end solution aims to improve the way merchants and traders meet their PSD2 compliance requirements, while also fully automating payouts, increasing the number of payment options across digital marketplaces, and monetising transactions for digital platforms. 

At the same time, the FCA Regulated payment system was developed specifically to offer a range of flexible payment solutions at competitive rates, while also providing marketplaces with the opportunity to become compliant with the need to gain their own licenses. Ryft will also continue to enable merchants to launch their own payment platform in order to monetise transactions that are facilitated within their ecosystem. The process is set to create a new revenue stream and further develop the payment landscape. 

Throughout this partnership with American Express and the incorporation of Amex into its product portfolio, Ryft aims to remain competitive in the market, while also prioritising the process of providing merchant clients with the ability to welcome loyal and high-spending cardmembers and offer them an improved customer experience. In addition, both companies will focus on the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

The collaboration is expected to provide Ryft with multiple new opportunities, as well as to reinforce its strategy of delivering secure, optimised, and efficient value to its customers and partners. In the future, the company will focus on contributing to the development of the overall payments landscape. 



Keywords: partnership, payments , online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: American Express, Ryft
Countries: United Kingdom
