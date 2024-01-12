Rokt acquires AfterSell

Following this announcement, the companies will focus on strengthening and optimising the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) offerings, as well as expanding the user portfolio to more than 20,000 SME merchants. This is expected to provide their customers with access to the same network and secure artificial intelligence (AI) technology built for large enterprises and firms.
This was built on the company’s Shopify app, Rokt Ecommerce, which is expected to lead merchants such as True Classic and BlendJet to unlock additional revenue and provide a more relevant and secure shopping experience to their clients. Rokt Ecommerce was developed in order to improve the checkout processes, from the card to the confirmation page, as well as deepen brands’ client relationships by presenting highly relevant capabilities for each shopper during the purchasing moment.
Throughout this acquisition, AfterSell is set to enable Shopify merchants to increase sales with the use of a personalised cart, checkout, and post-purchase upsells. In addition, the AfterSell product offering also includes UpCart, a fully-features card drawer that was specifically designed in order to increase AOV and reduce overall card abandonment.
Rokt is expected to further invest in its SMB Shopify delivery by combining the complete offerings of AfterSell and UpCart with the already existing Rokt Shopify app, aiming to build a more robust product for traders and merchants. At the same time, the acquisition strengthens the strategy of companies to provide SME clients with an accelerated development process, as well as access to advertisers that are not typically available to them.
AfterSell’s knowledge, expertise, and suite of solutions will be incorporated into Rokt’s organisation and will provide it with more tools for the latter’s application, optimising the customer experience and boosting the overall revenue. Rokt Shopify users will be enabled to look forward to improved assistance from AfterSell’s Canada-based team, which Rokt aims to grow significantly in 2024 and beyond.
Rokt’s closed marketplace was developed in order to leverage intelligence powered by multiple transactions across several ecommerce businesses. The marketplace allows merchants and traders to design a secure and efficient customer experience, while also controlling the types of capabilities eligible to be displayed to their users.
