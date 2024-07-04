RBI joins Project Nexus for instant cross-border retail payments

RBI has been collaborating bilaterally with various countries to link India’s Fast Payments System (FPS) — the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — with their respective FPSs for cross-border Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) payments.
While India and its partner countries can continue to benefit through such bilateral connectivity of FPS, with Project Nexus, a multilateral approach will provide further impetus to the efforts in expanding the international reach of Indian payment systems.
As explained by the RBI, Nexus, a concept brought up by the Innovation Hub of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), aims to connect the FPSs of four ASEAN countries (Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand); and India, who would be the founding members and first mover countries of this platform.
An agreement to this effect was signed by the BIS and the central banks of the founding countries: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bank of Thailand (BOT), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Reserve Bank of India on 30 June 2024, in Basel, Switzerland. Indonesia, which has been involved from the early stages, continues to be involved as a special observer.
The platform can be extended to more countries, going forward. It is expected to go live by 2026. Once functional, Nexus will play an important role in making retail cross-border payments efficient, faster, and more cost effective.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions