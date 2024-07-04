Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

RBI joins Project Nexus for instant cross-border retail payments

Thursday 4 July 2024 15:39 CET | News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has joined Project Nexus, an international initiative to enable instant cross-border retail payments by interlinking domestic FPS.

 

RBI has been collaborating bilaterally with various countries to link India’s Fast Payments System (FPS) — the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) — with their respective FPSs for cross-border Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) payments.

While India and its partner countries can continue to benefit through such bilateral connectivity of FPS, with Project Nexus, a multilateral approach will provide further impetus to the efforts in expanding the international reach of Indian payment systems.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has joined Project Nexus, an international initiative to enable instant cross-border retail payments by interlinking domestic FPS.

What is Project Nexus?

As explained by the RBI, Nexus, a concept brought up by the Innovation Hub of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), aims to connect the FPSs of four ASEAN countries (Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand); and India, who would be the founding members and first mover countries of this platform.

An agreement to this effect was signed by the BIS and the central banks of the founding countries: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bank of Thailand (BOT), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Reserve Bank of India on 30 June 2024, in Basel, Switzerland. Indonesia, which has been involved from the early stages, continues to be involved as a special observer.

The platform can be extended to more countries, going forward. It is expected to go live by 2026. Once functional, Nexus will play an important role in making retail cross-border payments efficient, faster, and more cost effective.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: instant payments, P2P payments, UPI, cross-border payments, real-time payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Reserve Bank of India
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Reserve Bank of India

|
Discover all the Company news on Reserve Bank of India and other articles related to Reserve Bank of India in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like