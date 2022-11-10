Subscribe
News

Razer rolls out eco-friendly ecommerce checkout solution

Thursday 10 November 2022 14:07 CET | News

Singapore-based Razer Fintech, the financial services arm of gaming company Razer, has launched a carbon-neutral ecommerce checkout solution named Restorify.

 

With the feature, Razer can help ecommerce players estimate the carbon footprint that would occur in a specific transaction and provide a traceable carbon offset for that purchase.

Restorify gives customers an option to pay additional cost for the offset effort on the checkout page before they finish the transaction. The amount of carbon offset has also been fractionalised into smaller denominations and recorded in the ESGpedia registry to make it easier to track. In a statement, Razer said that it allows other businesses to integrate to the solution at no cost.

Razer is one of the first tech companies to provide carbon offset solutions on its platform. In 2021, Grab also introduced a carbon offset feature integrated within its app.

Previous developments from Razer

Razer previously partnered with Berjaya Corporation to launch Razer Pay in Malaysia three years ago in 2018. It later launched the e-wallet service in Singapore in the following year for beta testing, where it collected users’ feedback to help optimise operations for a smooth public launch.

In August 2021, Razer has shut down its e-wallet services Razer Pay and Razer Card in both Malaysia and Singapore. According to its website, the last date for users to top up their wallet was on 6 August 2021 and users will still be able to use the wallet to purchase games, entertainment, food and mobile top-ups until 31 August 2021. Users will have until 30 September 2021 to withdraw their funds via the in-app withdrawal function.


More: Link


Keywords: green finance, checkout optimisation , fintech, carbon footprint
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Razer
Countries: World
Razer

