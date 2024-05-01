Quickcharge integrates Amazon's Just Walk Out technology

Quickcharge, a division of Transact Campus and a technology platform catering to dining and retail needs across various sectors including Healthcare, Corporate, Government, and K-12 campuses, has announced its integration with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, US. This integration enables employees to conveniently pay for their food and beverages using their badges, bypassing the checkout line altogether.
Doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals can grab a bite to eat by simply scanning their employee badges, selecting their food or beverage, and leaving the store without standing in line to pay. The purchase amount will automatically be charged to the user’s Quickcharge account. Quickcharge allows St. Joseph’s Hospital, part of BayCare Health System, to offer a variety of cashless payment programmes including payroll deduction, prepaid declining balance, meal plans, and loyalty rewards. In the case of payroll deduction, Quickcharge seamlessly integrates with BayCare’s HR/payroll solution to automatically facilitate this process. Employees can view their receipts and account balances through the Quickcharge mobile app or web portal.
BayCare benefits from a lower support cost for running a nearly 24/7 café, while hospital employees save time and enjoy a smoother experience with frictionless checkout.
This innovative solution is now available to current Quickcharge cloud clients, on-premise clients looking to move to the Quickcharge cloud solution, and new clients looking to offer cashless payment options to their workforce.
Officials from Transact said it's rewarding to see their cashless payment technology, which has been successful on university campuses, integrated with Amazon’s frictionless checkout experience to enhance the healthcare environment where speed is essential. They see potential to continue removing the ‘pain’ from checkout processes at hospital retail stores moving forward.
Quickcharge, a division of Transact Campus, is a player in dining and retail technologies for the workplace, providing a comprehensive suite of offerings for cashless payment, point of sale, mobile ordering, and more. Transact acquired Quickcharge in October 2023.
Quickcharge serves more than 1,100 client locations across healthcare, business and industry, education, and government. The company’s end-to-end solution delivers a consistent and convenient user experience across every point of service, with a forward-thinking ecosystem equipped to solve evolving customer needs in rapidly growing markets.
