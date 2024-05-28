Quest to supply payment technology to the NSW Government

Following this announcement, Quest Payment Systems will have the possibility to supply its optimised and secure payment technology directly and safely to the NSW Government, the public sector point of sale payments player.
In addition, the company will continue its focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.
Quest Payment Systems represents an Australian-owned technology company that provides a diverse and secure range of end-to-end payment solutions for businesses and financial institutions, both locally and around the world. The company also delivers both mass market and custom solutions, including unattended and mobile payment terminal hardware, mobile POS software, countertops, gift cards, EMV smartcards, and contactless, as well as online payment solutions and products.
Throughout this initiative, Quest Payment Systems will be given the opportunity to service all NSW Government agencies, with its Australian-developed payment solutions. Those services were designed in order to be deployed in both integrated and standalone environments.
In addition, the technology is expected to optimise future-proof NSW government agencies for rapidly changing customer needs, because its improved Android-based terminals, including the QR850, were enabled to accept traditional transaction methods, designed initially with the flexibility to support acceptance of new and emerging payment types. This includes QR codes and account-to-account (A2A) payments, as they are expected to be needed in the future.
Quest’s involvement in this initiative was made possible by the NSW Government’s financial services centralisation and competition policies. At the same time, the NSW Government will continue to process more point-of-sale payments, as it will focus on accelerating the overall development in the region, which is aimed to result in local competition, digitalisation, and jobs.
