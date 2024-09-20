PragmaGO enters the market in Romania

According to the press release, this move comes through the acquisition of an 89% stake in TELECREDIT IFN SA, which operates under the Omnicredit brand, from investment firm Reconstruction Capital II Limited (RC2) and Telecredit's CEO. The initial deal is valued at EUR 5.785 million, with an additional earn-out of up to EUR 0.445 million. The transaction is pending approval from foreign investment authorities in Romania, RC2 shareholders, and other conditions.
PragmaGO offers financing solutions to SMEs, including factoring and loans, primarily through Embedded Finance services such as BNPL and Merchant Cash Advance. These services are integrated into partner ecosystems like marketplaces, featuring scalability and automated risk management.
