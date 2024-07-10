Phos partners with Shift4

According to the announcement, the partnership is set to provide Phos merchants with access to Shift4’s global acquiring services and payment processing capabilities through Phos’ solution, which turns any mobile device into a payment terminal. Additionally, it enables them to accept and process payments using global card schemes and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Samsung Pay in real time.
By transforming any mobile device into a contactless payment terminal, Phos’ SoftPOS seeks to offer merchants an efficient and flexible method for handling payments and facilitates smoother transactions without the need for traditional POS systems and hardware.
In April 2024, Phos partnered with cloud platform for global card processing, Silverflow, to help businesses leverage a solution for accepting contactless payments directly to mobile devices. The partnership combined Phos' SoftPoS technology with Silverflow's payment processing platform, to offer a comprehensive and ready-to-deploy solution for banks, acquirers, PSPs, and independent sales organisations (ISOs). The integrated solution seeks to reduce development and implementation time, allowing clients to launch their SoftPoS offerings rapidly. Silverflow's advanced processing capabilities complement Phos' front-end components, including the payment app, terminal management system, and merchant portal, empowering businesses to offer a robust and user-friendly experience.
