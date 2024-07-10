Subscribe
Phos partners with Shift4

Wednesday 10 July 2024 13:49 CET | News

Shift4 has partnered with Phos by Ingenico with the aim of bolstering the latter's acquiring capabilities and expand adoption of its SoftPOS solution for merchant customers across Europe. 

 

According to the announcement, the partnership is set to provide Phos merchants with access to Shift4’s global acquiring services and payment processing capabilities through Phos’ solution, which turns any mobile device into a payment terminal. Additionally, it enables them to accept and process payments using global card schemes and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Samsung Pay in real time.

By transforming any mobile device into a contactless payment terminal, Phos’ SoftPOS seeks to offer merchants an efficient and flexible method for handling payments and facilitates smoother transactions without the need for traditional POS systems and hardware.

Officials from Phos added that this partnership allows the company to leverage their high-performing acquiring network to deliver a more robust and comprehensive payments solution to customers. This partnership represents a significant step in its mission to provide innovative and flexible payment solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of merchants and their customers across Europe. As a strategic partner, Shift4’s innovative and flexible approach is helping Phos adjust to our clients’ changing needs and meet market demand.

 

Recent updates from Phos

In April 2024, Phos partnered with cloud platform for global card processing, Silverflow, to help businesses leverage a solution for accepting contactless payments directly to mobile devices. The partnership combined Phos' SoftPoS technology with Silverflow's payment processing platform, to offer a comprehensive and ready-to-deploy solution for banks, acquirers, PSPs, and independent sales organisations (ISOs). The integrated solution seeks to reduce development and implementation time, allowing clients to launch their SoftPoS offerings rapidly. Silverflow's advanced processing capabilities complement Phos' front-end components, including the payment app, terminal management system, and merchant portal, empowering businesses to offer a robust and user-friendly experience.


More: Link


