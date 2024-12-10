Subscribe
Peach Payments partners with RCS and accepts its cards as a payment method

Tuesday 10 December 2024 08:07 CET | News

Online payment platform Peach Payments has announced that it now accepts RCS cards as a payment method through its partnership with RCS. 

Following this announcement, for Peach Payments merchants and tailors, integrating RCS as a transaction method offers a significant opportunity to drive online sales. Unlike multiple merchants-specific store cards that prohibit online transactions, RCS will allow clients and users to make secure and efficient online purchases with their cards, while also improving the overall shopping experience. 

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

The RCS payment option is now available through Peach Payments.

More information on the RCS x Peach Payments collaboration

The initiative is expected to expand the market reach for merchants, while also offering the opportunity to increase sales and generate customer loyalty. By providing RCS as a payment method, traders will have the possibility to offer new, potential customers flexibility to shop at any point in time and space, as well as unlock improved online revenue potential. 

At the same time, the partnership underscores RCS’ dedication to providing customers with the flexibility and convenience they need. By delivering this additional online payment platform option, the company aims to enable customers to choose the method that best suits their individual preferences, ensuring a smooth and intuitive shopping experience. Furthermore, the collaboration will allow RCS to streamline the online purchasing process, delivering a secure, efficient, and integrated experience that aligns with modern consumer expectations.

RCS, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, partners with a wide range of retailers and merchants in order to offer various store cards. These cards can be leveraged for purchases in the RCS network of over 30.000 stores. RCS facilitates, develops, and manages financial services for several retailers, including Game, Makro, Builders, Pick n Pay, Edgars, CTM, and more. RCS also provides credit in the form of its own branded RCS Store Card.


