Paytm joins hands with Shopify

Monday 29 August 2022 14:22 CET | News

India-based payments company Paytm has partnered with Shopify to enable platform merchants to collect payments through the Paytm Payment Gateway.

Paytm Payment Gateway integration is on the Shopify Payments platform, which will be deployed in June 2023, unlocking new sales growth prospects for retailers. The latest checkout technology from Shopify, as well as the widespread acceptance of the Paytm Payment Gateway, will enable merchants in India to build their businesses more quickly.

Paytm’s officials stated that the cooperation with Shopify will deliver the benefits of easy activation and ultrafast payments to thousands of retailers on their platform. As an Indian player in digital payments, they are committed to providing their merchant partners with new omnichannel payment solutions.

Representatives from Shopify explained that digital payments are one of the primary forces driving the expansion of India’s ecommerce business. With Indians purchasing across a plethora of platforms, channels, applications, and devices, both offline and online, it is critical for retailers to engage their customers and facilitate the shopping and checkout experience by offering popular payment alternatives.

According to the firm, merchant partners will be able to accept payments via a variety of payment methods such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), net banking, debit or credit cards, and others. They will also receive priority customer service. Paytm Payment Gateway is one of India’s most popular payment options for businesses of all sizes.

Paytm starts collaborating with Shopify to enable platform merchants to collect payments through the Paytm Payment Gateway.

Paytm also integrated with government services

In April 2022, Paytm integrated the National Health Authority’s ABHA, through which its users can create a health ID or ABHA number on its app. With this partnership, Paytm becomes a consumer platform that enables the creation of ABHA numbers for both Android and iOS users, as per its press statement.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) facilitates creating a digital health record for the people of India and it will allow them to access and share their health data, with consent, with participating healthcare providers and payers. With the help of the ABHA number, users can access and link their Personal Health Records (PHR) as well to create a longitudinal health history.

Additionally, users can access the Paytm Health Storefront that aggregates and brings names in the healthcare space, and through which users can book teleconsultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and more. Through this, users can rely on the Paytm app for all their healthcare needs.


Keywords: Paytm, partnership, Shopify, payment gateway, ecommerce, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Paytm, Shopify
Countries: India
