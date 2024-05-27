Subscribe
Payrails and inDrive collaborate for global payment solutions

Monday 27 May 2024

Payrails, a payment platform serving global enterprises, has announced a collaboration with inDrive, a prominent ride-hailing app.

 

This partnership aims to address the challenge faced by inDrive in integrating various payment service providers (PSPs) and alternative payment methods (APMs) across different regions, including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Payrails introduced a solution featuring a PSP-agnostic integration layer, dynamic payment routing, and an expanded coverage of alternative payment methods.

As a result, inDrive observed an 11% increase in card approval rates, contributing to enhanced conversion rates within a shorter timeframe compared to traditional integration processes. The collaboration revolves around innovative technology aimed at transforming payment processing and operations for businesses globally.

By leveraging Payrails' solutions, inDrive seeks to improve local payment experiences for both drivers and customers, thereby increasing conversion rates and reducing costs. The adoption of Payrails' unified integration layer offers a seamless experience through a single API, eliminating the need for complex individual integrations.

 

Improving operational efficiency

Dynamic payment routing and backup options contribute to higher payment completion rates and reduced instances of failed payments, enhancing income security for gig economy workers. Notably, the implementation of dynamic payment pages tailored to specific requirements aims to deliver a personalized and user-friendly checkout experience.

inDrive representatives expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting its potential to fulfill key payment objectives across priority markets. Payrails emphasized the commitment to innovation in the MENA region and beyond, aiming to establish new standards for payment solutions across various industries. Through this collaboration, inDrive gains access to automated payment routes in different markets, optimizing efficiency and profitability using Payrails' unified technology and API.


