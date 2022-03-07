|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payit by Natwest makes its first variable recurring payment

Monday 7 March 2022 15:09 CET | News

Natwest’s Open Banking payments solution Payit has completed its first varriable recurring Payment (VRP) in a live environment.

NatWest has become the first UK bank to successfully make a VRP using a bank-owned Open Banking payments proposition, enabling businesses to send money to their customers without requiring their bank details. Payit plans to pilot this functionality in a live customer environment with NatWest Rapid Cash in the first half of 2022 and to scale to a commercial product ready by early 2023. 

Company officials stated that this payment method is set to augment the way payments are made online and will look to replace current traditional payment methods such as direct debit and card on file in the future. VRP introduces a mechanism to authorise future payments within pre-agreed limits, meaning consumers can benefit from a new level of payment automation, while experiencing transparency and control over their finances.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, payment methods, fintech, product launch, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like