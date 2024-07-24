Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PayEye and Worldline partner to launch biometric technology

Wednesday 24 July 2024 15:24 CET | News

Worldline has signed an agreement with PayEye to develop and launch payment services based on biometric technology.

 

PayEye has created a biometric eyepos payment terminal, enabling payment authentication with a single glance. This technology combines iris and facial biometrics for the first time. When making a payment at the eyepos terminal for the first time, a unique code is generated in real-time based on the user's biometric features. This code is then compared to the original biometric template during the payment process.  


To use this system, users have to simply download the free PayEye Global app, complete the registration, and link a payment card from which funds will be deducted during transactions.  

Worldline has signed an agreement with PayEye to develop and launch payment services based on biometric technology.

Twenty years after the introduction of NFC-based technology, biometric transactions are considered by many payment experts as the next revolutionary stage in payment services development. The combination of PayEye's biometric technology with the trusted functionalities provided by Worldline has created a solution that is transforming the electronic payments market.  

eyepos 3: a universal payment device 

Understanding that the adoption of new technologies can take many years, similar to the development of NFC technology, the eyepos 3 terminal supports a variety of payment methods. These include the widely used NFC technology and QR codes, in addition to traditional payment card transactions. 

The eyepos 3 terminal features a large 5.5-inch screen, which can display advertisements or a shopping list during payment. Running on the Android 11 operating system, it offers extensive possibilities for creating integrated solutions within a single device. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: biometrics, biometric authentication, partnership, product launch, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Worldline
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Worldline

|
Discover all the Company news on Worldline and other articles related to Worldline in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like