PayDo expands currency range for SWIFT transactions

Friday 17 May 2024 14:58 CET | News

UK-based EMI PayDo has improved its SWIFT service with 11 new currencies, boosting global market engagement and financial inclusivity for its clients.

 

This big update is meant to augment corporate clients. PayDo reaffirms its dedication to enabling wider financial participation by providing wider connectivity. With 24 currencies in total, PayDo corporate and individual clients now get a new frontier within international payment solutions. They can now better engage in the global marketplace and do more international transactions

As of this May 2024, PayDo customers will benefit from the ability to conduct SWIFT transactions in a diverse range of currencies, including the following: AED, AUD, BGN, BHD, CAD, CHF, CNY, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, TRY, USD, and ZAR.

Meeting global demand

Such an expansion meets the growing need for better global transaction capabilities. It is aimed at markets with big economic growth and more international trade. Businesses and individuals using PayDo's platform can now easily manage and execute global payments, tapping into emerging and established markets.

Reflecting on this important expansion, officials from PayDo remarked that with these new currencies, PayDo is breaking down barriers to financial inclusion and linking more points on the world's economic map. This progress shows their commitment to offering enhanced and easy-to-use financial options.

What does PayDo do?

PayDo is an t Electronic Money Institution (EMI), is fully authorised by the FCA and FINTRAC.

Operating globally across 150 countries and over 25 industries, PayDo offers personalised solutions to businesses and individuals. The platform features multicurrency IBANs, merchant solutions, and mass payment options. The company follows the mission of providing premium and convenient payment services. Its clients get all of that within one platform and contract, making PayDo a preferred solution in the market for local and international payments.


