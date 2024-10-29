Nigeria-based fintech Moniepoint gains unicorn status

As per the announcement, this funding round, led by UK-based private equity group Development Partners International and backed by Google’s Africa Investment Fund, valued Moniepoint at over USD 1 billion. Moniepoint previously raised USD 55 million and operates in Nigeria's expanding fintech market, where digital financial services are in high demand among those without access to traditional banking.
Officials from the company shared that while Moniepoint will continue to prioritise Nigeria, it also intends to expand into other African markets with the new funding. The company is currently assessing which tools in its portfolio would be best suited to launch in different countries.
