New study by IDC reports on the future of consumer payments

This figure is an increase from 60% in 2020, putting added pressure on incumbents such as banks, insurers and credit unions, according to the report. The IDC InfoBrief, Future Ready Payments Technology Reshapes the Playing Field for the Industry, highlights that while the payments world is changing and FSI paytech is not, pushing lucrative consumer payment volumes to non-FSIs.
Factors driving this change include a rise in new (or emerging) digital asset classes, real-time payments and new point of sale payment options such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). As a result, the report reveals that by 2030, 60% of global consumers will have made a transaction using an asset class other than fiat currency, 95% of physical non-cash payments will be through contactless methods and BNPL, and cards will grow at 4% per year.
Regulation is also playing its part, with the study exploring how Open Banking, domestic real time payments schemes, and CBDCs are adding pressure to incumbent FSIs by shaking up traditionally safe revenue streams. The payments landscape is changing at pace, but the IDC InfoBrief finds that 73% of FSIs globally currently have paytech infrastructures that are not well equipped to handle payments for 2023 and beyond.
IDC deemed only 3% of FSIs to have ‘future ready’ paytech,meaning payments infrastructure that enables payments anywhere and everywhere for any possible present and future asset class. Future ready paytech also gives FSIs the ability to configure and reconfigure payment products to stay ahead of new entrant competition and consumer demands.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions