News

NETS, Singtel team up for cross-border digital payment services

Monday 24 August 2020 13:50 CET | News

Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) has selected Singtel’s ConnectPlus Managed Network and Amazon Web Services’ (AWS’) cloud computing platform to support the development and delivery of its digital cross-border payment services.

The partnership will help Singaporeans to make purchases at more retail outlets abroad in the region using NETS while foreign visitors will be able to make payments to NETS’ merchants in Singapore using overseas e-wallets and services.

Leveraging Singtel’s network infrastructure and AWS’ cloud services like database, containers, serverless storage and security, NETS will be able to provide localised connectivity for potential partners to access its cross-border payment services.


Keywords: Network for Electronic Transfers, NETS, Singtel, cloud, payments, digital transactions, ConnectPlus Managed Network, cross-border payments, Singapore, Amazon Web Services, merchants, e-wallets
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Singapore
