Nearly 1 in 4 female-owned businesses remain closed post lockdown in the UK, iwoca study shows

Women business owners could be making even greater sacrifices than their male counterparts in 2020 as they contend with challenges from the pandemic, a new survey of small business owners has found.
The research, undertaken by European small business lender, iwoca, found that in the coming year a large majority (60%) of female small business owners do not expect to take time off work, whereas under half (47%) of men don’t expect to.
The research found that nearly a quarter of women-owned businesses are still closed following the lockdown, with 23% reporting they are not trading, compared with just 14% of male-owned businesses. Women were less likely than men to report having returned to pre-Covid activity, with 14% of women reporting business was at normal levels compared with 21% of men.
This could have wider implications for the UK economy as, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, women-led SMEs are estimated to contribute around GBP 85 billion to economic output.
