News

NCino to raise USD 100 mln in IPO

Tuesday 23 June 2020 13:43 CET | News

US-based fintech NCino has filed for a public offering on the IPO market, looking to raise USD 100 million.

A regulatory filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission did not disclose how many shares the company planned to sell, or at what price. The company declined to comment beyond a press release, citing SEC regulations, according to Forbes.

The announcement comes as other tech companies are weighing up their potential futures on the public market since Covid-19 affected the economy. Launched in 2012, nCino provides Salesforce-based software to improve loan and deposit processing, among other financial services. The company will list on the NASDAQ market under the ticker ‘NCNO’. 

Keywords: NCino, fintech, US, IPO, US Securities & Exchange Commission, SEC regulations, public market, covid-19, Salesforce, loans, deposits, processing, financial services, NASDAQ, NCNO
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
