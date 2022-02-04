|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nationwide partners with Funding Circle in support of SMEs

Friday 4 February 2022 14:52 CET | News

UK-based Nationwide has teamed up with fintech Funding Circle to augment access to insurance and capital resources for SMEs in the US.

The two companies have created a new partnership solutions page, a publicly available resource centre, that provides all small business owners information to sustain, protect, and grow their business.

The partnership has seen an online lender and property insurer collaborating to progress access to financial support options for small business owners, many of which have experienced increased hardship during the pandemic and are looking to protect their futures, according to the press release.

Funding Circle company officials stated that they aim to offer resources that seamlessly supplement their customers’ business needs and sets them up for success in a competitive market. The collaboration nationwide facilitates their goals to support SMEs among underserved populations that banks typically are not incentivised to reach, they added.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, SMEs, financial institutions, lending, insurance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like