Nationwide partners with Funding Circle in support of SMEs

The two companies have created a new partnership solutions page, a publicly available resource centre, that provides all small business owners information to sustain, protect, and grow their business.
The partnership has seen an online lender and property insurer collaborating to progress access to financial support options for small business owners, many of which have experienced increased hardship during the pandemic and are looking to protect their futures, according to the press release.
Funding Circle company officials stated that they aim to offer resources that seamlessly supplement their customers’ business needs and sets them up for success in a competitive market. The collaboration nationwide facilitates their goals to support SMEs among underserved populations that banks typically are not incentivised to reach, they added.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions