Mufin Finance receives RBI's Prepaid Payment Instrument license

A semi-closed PPI licence allows digital banks, fintech firms, and large consumer-facing applications to roll out features such as digital payment solutions for lending. Mufin Finance is the fourth NBFC to receive such a licence from the RBI, after brands such as Bajaj Finserve, Manapurram, and Paul Merchants.
The company is in the process of setting up building blocks for launching MufinPay, a digital payment solution which will complement its lending business. The company can now offer a wider range of complementing products for customers and build deeper partnerships with consumer companies and corporates.
PPI can come in the form of digital wallets, smart cards, magnetic chips, and vouchers. PPI acts as a store of value against which goods and services can be bought and used to transfer funds. Gift cards, payment wallets, smart cards, and vouchers are all forms of PPIs. Debit cards, however, need an open PPI licence and are issued only to banks.
Enhanced usage of PPI was allowed by RBI in August 2021, including cash withdrawal of full KYC PPI. RBI recently imposed certain restrictions on lending through non-bank PPIs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions