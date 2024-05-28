Subscribe
MOST joins forces with Hawaiian Airlines

Tuesday 28 May 2024 13:51 CET | News

Retail and payment solutions provider MOST has partnered with Hawaiian Airlines to offer hardware and software solutions customised for the latter’s fleet. 

As part of their collaboration, MOST intends to provide a payment and point-of-sale (POS) solution that enables crew members with flexibility via a ‘bring your own iPhone’ retail strategy. By utilising MOST’s technology, Hawaiian Airlines’ crew members are set to receive the ability to convert their iPhones into an efficient payment solution. The integration underlines Hawaiian Airlines’ commitment to convenient experiences, as well as guest satisfaction.

Providing services for customers operating in fluid retail environments globally, MOST delivers a modular suite of products for the mobility sector, including a software retail platform, a secure payment gateway, adaptive mobile payment peripherals, and a retail platform to advance capabilities via innovative methods.

What are MOST and Hawaiian Airlines’ plans?

The collaboration includes the launch of the Pay Hana POS app, developed to simplify transactions and improve the overall inflight retail experience. According to MOST’s officials, the partnership with Hawaiian Airlines supports their company’s development strategy as its solution’s adaptability aligns with the latter’s allegiance to offering a convenient guest experience and also enhancing technology for employees.

Moreover, with 95 years of continuous service, Hawaiian Airlines provides nearly 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands and nonstop flights between Hawaii and 16 US gateway cities, as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Tahiti. Representatives from the company underscored that the collaboration with MOST is set to allow it to enhance its onboard sales process, thus improving guest engagement. Through the additional flexibility and efficiency, crew members can offer advanced customer service at every touchpoint.

