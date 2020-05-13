Sections
News

Morocco's Central Bank asks banks to freeze distributing dividends

Wednesday 13 May 2020 14:50 CET | News

Bank Al Maghrib, Morocco’s Central Bank, has asked banks not to pay 2019 dividends to shareholders.

The decision was made in order to boost their capacity to dealing with the coronavirus repercussions. According to NorthAfricaPost, the recommendation comes after a series of measures including boosting three-fold bank’s refinancing capacity and measures to make loans more accessible for households and companies.

Morocco-based banks have contributed to the anti-covid fund and have been asked to delay loan payments owed by households and businesses.


More: Link


