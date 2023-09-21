Mondu launches the Digital Trade Account for businesses

Germany-based B2B payments company Mondu has launched the Digital Trade Account, a solution addressed to businesses.
The new payment solution reportedly enables B2B merchants and marketplaces to offer trade accounts for their business customers, thus allowing them to consolidate various purchases within a pre-set period into a single statement.
As explained in the official press release, buyers can settle their bills at the end of a pre-set period – in accordance with a set of pre-determined net terms. As part of the new offering, while buyers pay in line with the net terms, Mondu pays out the merchants or the marketplace following every purchase, in agreement with a pre-aligned payment schedule. This is expected to protect the merchants from a range of possible issues, including default, credit, and fraud risks.
What is more, the B2B payments company is also responsible for managing the payment collection from the buyers – in keeping with the payment schedules – and it also takes up operational responsibilities spanning from reconciliation to debt management.
When commenting on the reasoning behind the development of this solution, a representative from Mondu emphasised that the Digital Trade Account seeks to address a pain point in the market – more precisely, it aims to save the sellers and the buyers the time that they normally waste issuing and paying invoices.
The new payment offering is reportedly particularly useful for buyers in verticals like car parts, construction materials, food and beverage, or office supplies, who have to restock based on the demand and who, consequently, have high buying frequencies. This situation can prove challenging for buyers, as they need to keep track of separate orders and reconcile each purchase with the correct invoice, a task that is prone to error, as well as time-consuming.
Mondu is a B2B payments company that offers solutions addressed to merchants and marketplaces. The company enables its clients to extend B2B payment methods and flexible payment terms, both online and offline, in a multi-channel setting.
Earlier in 2023, Mondu partnered with Acquired.com in a bid to expand its services to more European companies, as well as with Spryker, in an effort to support B2B buyers.
