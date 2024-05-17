Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mint, S2M to improve financial services in the UAE

Friday 17 May 2024 13:07 CET | News

Payment solution provider Mint has announced its collaboration with S2M, aiming to advance its development strategy and launch additional solutions. 

As part of its expansion plans, Mint entered a strategic partnership with S2M, with the companies intending to deliver a modular core banking platform that offers API-first architecture, cloud-agnostic capabilities, and increased configurability.

Mint has announced its collaboration with S2M, aiming to advance its development strategy and launch additional solutions.

What will Mint and S2M’s collaboration result in?

According to Mint’s officials, the partnership focuses on advancing financial inclusion and digital transformation, thus improving the lives of underserved individuals and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across the UAE. By joining forces with S2M, Mint is set to further its commitment to establish enhanced digital banking services, as the company aims to provide solutions that can minimise the cost of living for individuals and drive economic growth for businesses. The decision to bring S2M as a partner was based on the shared values between the two firms, including customer-centricity and flexibility, as well as the latter’s previous accomplishments. Moreover, the partnership enables existing financial solution systems to be upgraded via cloud-native electronic payment technologies from S2M, which previously served 200 financial institutions worldwide.

Furthermore, representatives from S2M stated that their company’s work with Mint is set to deliver flexible solutions that offer security, convenience, and efficiency while ensuring simplified integration and enabling users with improved banking experiences. Providing secure electronic transactions, S2M is committed to supporting customers in their digital transformation journey by providing them with an experience with high-added value in an interconnected world. In addition, considering Mint’s experience in payment processing, the collaboration between the two companies works towards improving the overall financial services landscape in the UAE and better serving both individuals and businesses.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, SMEs, financial services, online payments, digital payments, financial inclusion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Mint, S2M
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Mint

|

S2M

|
Discover all the Company news on Mint and other articles related to Mint in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like