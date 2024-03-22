Subscribe
News

Micropayment partners with Tink

Friday 22 March 2024 11:43 CET | News

Berlin-based Micropayment has announced its partnership with Tink in order to launch Pay by Bank at checkout and optimise its customer experience. 

Throughout this partnership, Tink will be enabled to add Pay by Bank to its payment offerings, a product for merchants' checkout. The companies will work together in order to promote and develop the overall adoption of the payment method across the region of Europe. 

Pay by Bank is currently available for Micropayment traders and collaborators across the DACH region, with plans to leverage Tink’s pan-European connectivity and knowledge in order to further expand in the future. Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in the ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

 

More information on the partnership

Micropayment is a payment processor that works with merchants across multiple industries in order to optimise the manner in which they solve individual challenges with a consulting approach. In addition, the company focuses on removing the friction of payments software implementation, as well as operational payment management. 

Tink represents a payment services and data enrichment platform, which was developed in order to enable its partners to deliver data-driven experiences that will eliminate complexity and friction for several clients around the world. Following this collaboration, Tink will provide its PIS and AIS solutions, as well as its suite of products and expertise in order to offer customers the needed speed, reliability, and security to grow, while also making the experience of both businesses and users safer and more efficient. 

Pay by Bank represents an online payment method that was developed in order to give customers and clients the possibility to purchase goods and services by initiating transactions directly from their bank account to the merchant’s account. Throughout the partnership, the account-to-account (A2A) payment method is expected to deliver a secure, streamlined, and efficient experience for users, while also allowing traders to remain competitive and accelerate their development process. 



More: Link


Keywords: partnership, product launch, contactless payments, payments , banking, online banking, mobile banking, financial services, financial institutions, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Micropayment, Tink
Countries: Europe
Micropayment

Tink

Industry Events

