Maya Bank launches Personal Goals feature

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:02 CET | News

Maya Bank, a Philippines-based digital bank, has launched Personal Goals, a feature that helps users to save for different life goals while earning 6% per annum.
Maya Bank launches new feature

Under Maya Savings, you can set up to five active goals at a time and put a target amount and deadline of up to six months. Moreover, you can get a 6% interest rate on your Personal Goals savings for up to USD 17,774, per goal.

Maya Personal Goals aims to help Filipinos set their own goals, track their progress, and celebrate milestones. It’s a way to help users master their money and make the savings experience more enjoyable.

The rebranding

Earlier in 2022, PayMaya has been rebranded as part of the launch of licenced digital lender, Maya Bank.

A new all-in-one money app for consumers was also launched, connecting Maya Bank's digital banking services, such as savings and credit, with PayMaya's e-wallet and other features like cryptocurrencies, micro-investments, and insurance. Maya Bank powers all the digital bank services across the Maya app, Maya Business, and Maya Center.

The new app offers an e-wallet feature that allows clients to transfer and receive money instantaneously, purchase goods and other digital assets, pay bills, and cash in for free at over 90,000 touchpoints across the country.


Keywords: banks, product launch, digital banking, e-wallet, cryptocurrency
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Maya
Countries: Philippines
