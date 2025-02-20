Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mastercard to eliminate physical card numbers by 2030

Thursday 20 February 2025 15:44 CET | News

Mastercard has unveiled its plans to phase out traditional 16-digit card numbers by 2030, marking a significant shift in payment technology.

Following this announcement, the strategy aims to build upon the company’s recent plans to move towards a passwordless authentication process, while also representing part of a broader initiative to optimise security through improved technologies, like tokenisation and biometric authentication. 

In addition, the plans are set to start in the region of Australia, as Mastercard will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Mastercard to eliminate physical card numbers by 2030, starting in Australia.

More information on the announcement

The transition away from visible card numbers is expected to address the persistent challenge of payment fraud. Instead of static numbers, Mastercard will implement tokenisation technology that generates unique encrypted tokens for each transaction, a process that will focus on making it more difficult for criminals to steal or misuse payment credentials. The approach also follows EMVCo tokenisation standards that have become increasingly prevalent in the overall digital payments landscape.

In addition, under the new system, users will have the possibility to authenticate transactions using biometric methods such as fingerprints or facial recognition. The change was designed in order to create a more secure payment ecosystem while reducing risks for merchants and banks by minimising fraud and chargebacks. 

The implementation process is expected to begin in the region of Australia, where AMP Bank has been announced as the first institution to offer numberless debit cards. At the same time, additional financial institutions are expected to adopt the technology within the next year, supported by Australia’s progressive stance on digital payment modernisation.

The transition to numberless cards represents a development in payment security that affects multiple stakeholders, as it will provide customers with the possibility to benefit from enhanced protection against fraud and data theft. In addition, merchants and businesses will benefit from reduced fraud risks and fewer chargebacks, while banks and payment providers will gain a more secure transaction environment. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , virtual card, online payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Mastercard
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like