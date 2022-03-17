Luno launches investment arm

The fund will leverage DCG’s experience of backing web3, DeFi, and crypto startups as it looks to expand its investment activity to reach more early-stage businesses at pre-seed and seed.
Luno Expeditions, which has no dedicated size, intends to fund between 200-300 startups each year and diversify beyond crypto into the broader fintech space.
DCG remains operational despite Luno Expeditions’ spinoff. The venture capital company, which focuses on the digital currency market, would continue to invest in digital assets and later-stage companies from Series A up.
Meanwhile, Luno Expeditions chose not to dedicate an exact amount of capital for its portfolio companies because it provides flexibility on matching deployment to what it sees in the market. The fund will invest between USD 50,000 to USD 250,000. Multiplied by the number of startups it plans to back each year, Luno Expeditions is expected to fork out between USD 15 million to USD 75 million yearly.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions