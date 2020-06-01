Sections
News

Luminor Bank partners with fintech Spell

Monday 1 June 2020

Spell, a Latvia-based fintech company, has partnered with Luminor Bank, a financial institution in the Baltics, to support the bank in growing their payments business across the Baltic region.

Spell’s white-label platform will enable Luminor’s processing centre to boost payment processes and scale its volume of payments. The fintech aims to bridge the technological gap between incumbent payment institutions and fintechs.

Spell can assist banks or PSPs to reach a level of automation comparable to the advanced fintechs, according to the official press release. Spell’s platform unites bank payments, ecommerce payments, and billing into one, and is powered by a back-office system. This features functionalities such as automation of routine tasks, performance reporting, team workload management, and a live feed of payments and compliance and information requests.

Throughout 2020, Spell aims to expand internationally to serve payment institutions from across the world.

