Littlepay integrates American Express

Based on the information detailed in the press release, more than 250 transit operators that leverage Littlepay are set to be enabled to start accepting American Express, thus increasing the number of transit systems where American Express Cardmembers have the option to tap to pay for public transit around the world.
The announcement details that Littlepay has a growing network of transit operators throughout the UK, Europe, the US, Latin America, and Australia, and as the American Express integration has been completed, merchants leveraging Littlepay are now enabled to begin accepting American Express once their devices become certified.
Commenting on the news, Paul Griffin, Global Head of Commerce at Littlepay advised that connecting the Littlepay platform to American Express marks an important step towards achieving their goal of providing public transport riders with payment choices. Per the spokesperson’s statement, those who always leverage an American Express card when tapping to pay in retail are now enabled to do the same when tapping to ride on transit.
A transit-focused PSP, Littlepay provides a cloud-based payment processing platform for contactless EMV ticketing, and its modular, API-based platform plugs and plays with pre-integrated, ‘Littlepay Ready’ validators, back offices, payment gateways and acquiring banks, offering transit agencies a fast and flexible route to contactless payment acceptance.
The company provides a merchant portal, Littlepay Control, which can be leveraged by transit agencies to track transactions, configure fare rules, manage customer service, analyse product/payment channel performance, and generate reports.
