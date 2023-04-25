Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Littlepay integrates American Express

Tuesday 25 April 2023 13:58 CET | News

Transit payments processing company Littlepay has announced integration with American Express on its payment platform to provide riders with contactless payments.

 

Based on the information detailed in the press release, more than 250 transit operators that leverage Littlepay are set to be enabled to start accepting American Express, thus increasing the number of transit systems where American Express Cardmembers have the option to tap to pay for public transit around the world.

Littlepay, AmEX collaboration and what it entails for transit riders

The announcement details that Littlepay has a growing network of transit operators throughout the UK, Europe, the US, Latin America, and Australia, and as the American Express integration has been completed, merchants leveraging Littlepay are now enabled to begin accepting American Express once their devices become certified.

Commenting on the news, Paul Griffin, Global Head of Commerce at Littlepay advised that connecting the Littlepay platform to American Express marks an important step towards achieving their goal of providing public transport riders with payment choices. Per the spokesperson’s statement, those who always leverage an American Express card when tapping to pay in retail are now enabled to do the same when tapping to ride on transit.

Transit payments processing company Littlepay has announced integration with American Express on its payment platform to provide riders with contactless payments.

Adding on the collaboration, Matthew Robinson, EVP, Global Head of Network and Acquiring Solutions at American Express stated that the American Express network is growing and expanding around the globe, and the company is committed to giving its Cardmembers the option to leverage their American Express Cards to Tap, Pay and Go on their daily commute. What is more, the company official advised that by partnering with Littlepay, American Express provides its Cardmembers with an increased number of places to tap by enabling more transit authorities to accept contactless payments from American Express.

Littlepay strategy and offering

A transit-focused PSP, Littlepay provides a cloud-based payment processing platform for contactless EMV ticketing, and its modular, API-based platform plugs and plays with pre-integrated, ‘Littlepay Ready’ validators, back offices, payment gateways and acquiring banks, offering transit agencies a fast and flexible route to contactless payment acceptance.

The company provides a merchant portal, Littlepay Control, which can be leveraged by transit agencies to track transactions, configure fare rules, manage customer service, analyse product/payment channel performance, and generate reports.

Built for public transit, its payment infrastructure manages the complexities of micropayments within the transit and mobility space, and being PCI-Level certified, the system provides extensive security and compliance with card schemes’ rules for transit.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , contactless payments, payment methods, card scheme, American Express, fintech, mobility, public transportation, payment processing, financial services, ecommerce, Tap-to-Pay, PSP
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: American Express, Littlepay
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

American Express

|

Littlepay

|
Discover all the Company news on American Express and other articles related to American Express in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like