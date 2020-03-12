Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Lippo Group invests in Singaporean payment company MoolahGo

Thursday 12 March 2020 13:51 CET | News

Multinational conglomerate Lippo Group has invested in Singaporean multi-currency payment provider MoolahGo

Details on the investment amount were not divulged.

The investment is part of MoolahGo’s Pre-Series A funding round.

With the fresh capital, MoolahGo plans to expand its payment offering such as digital mobile payments. The company also plans to use the infusion to open up new markets in the region.

Launched in 2018, MoolahGo is a payment institution licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It offers business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), and business-to-business (B2B) services.

The company has operations in Asia and North America.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Lippo Group, investment, payments, MoolahGo
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like