Lenvi partners with Acquired.com for payment solutions

The companies joined forces to offer enhanced payment solutions across the Lenvi portfolio.
As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership is set to expand the payment options Lenvi provides to its existing and new customers, enabling them to integrate with several partners through one simplified transaction. Offering automated API-driven payment solutions allows Lenvi customers to deliver a sophisticated, modern, and hassle-free payment experience.
What is more, the new collaboration offers Lenvi and its customers alike a multi-acquirer approach. Through one single integration, users can access multiple different payment methods and acquirers via an unrestricted gateway, helping enable improved outcomes for the customers, and increasing customer acceptance rates and cost efficiencies through ease of choice.
When commenting on the announcement, Lenvi representatives advised that the partnership with Acquired.com enables the company to further enhance its technology offering with intuitive, compliant payments software that easily integrates into the Lenvi loan management solution. Per their statement, the collaboration with Acquired.com helps Lenvi deliver ease of choice for its clients in their payments journey and in turn provide their customers with an increasingly personalised experience, while staying ahead in competitive markets.
More to this point, Acquired.com officials expressed that they’re looking forward to cooperating with Lenvi and providing their customer portfolio with advanced payment solutions. Acquired.com has extensive experience in the lending industry and fosters a deep understanding of the sector alongside customer needs and challenges.
A 2023-founded company, Lenvi is a fintech company specialising in B2B consumer and commercial lending software and solutions. It combines global expertise, market insight, and end-to-end services to offer loan management software, risk management software, mortgage and loan servicing, standby servicing, and Know Your Customer (KYC). The company is part of Equiniti and was formed from EQ Credit Services, EQ Riskfactor, and EQ KYC Solutions.
A UK-based payments specialist, Acquired.com provides tailored payment processing solutions, having built a versatile platform for full payment lifecycle management, including collections via card and Open Banking, faster payments, and treasury solutions.
