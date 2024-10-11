Subscribe
News

Kushki and PXP Financial to support the gaming sector in LATAM

Friday 11 October 2024 08:39 CET | News

Paytech company Kushki has announced its plans to further scale the gaming industry in Latin America, with the company partnering with PXP Financial to offer payment solutions across the region. 

As a response to the current complexities present in the Latin American market, including the fragmented legal and regulatory environment, cross-border processing costs, and security and risk management, Kushki developed optimised payment solutions customised to scale the region’s growth potential in the gaming industry, either directly or via a payment service provider (PSP). Through its payment knowledge and solid presence across Latin America, the company intends to support PSPs in their payment operations, with it delivering a payment processing platform, accessible via a single API.

This is set to assist a range of payment methods, including cards, bank transfers, digital wallets, subscriptions, and instalments. By merging global and local features, Kushki is set to augment transaction rates and performance by leveraging fraud prevention tools.

Kushki and PXP Financial’s partnership

In a bid to further optimise their offerings, Kushki and PXP Financial, both focusing their efforts on improving global payment services, partnered to offer end-to-end payment solutions for merchants and consumers across the region. As part of their strategic deal, the two companies plan to launch card acquiring in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from PXP Financial underlined that, in addition to their firm’s presence in Europe and North America, it intends to further expand its footprint into Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions in the world.

Moreover, the collaboration is set to allow PXP Financial to provide an integrated payment solution covering the whole payment value chain, from acceptance to settlement, while also supporting several payment methods, currencies, and markets. Additionally, the company plans to access new customers and segments in Latin America by utilising Kushki’s local knowledge and product offerings. At the time of the announcement, PXP Financial already integrated Kushki’s API, which aims to ensure a simplified and efficient payment flow, with the company working on launching operations in Mexico. Moving forward, PXP Financial intends to expand to other Latin American countries, including Chile, Colombia, and Peru, regions where the demand for payment solutions has increased.

PXP’s Partner Portal

The current news comes shortly after PXP launched its Partner Portal, a platform designed to optimise the merchant application journey. The solution was developed to improve efficiency and accuracy, allowing partners to focus on growth by minimising time and administrative complexity. Delivering automated checks and digital submissions, the Partner Portal worked on diminishing errors and providing real-time updates to scale transparency for partners.

