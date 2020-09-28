Instant payments transaction values to reach USD 18 trillion by 2025

This number is up from USD 3 trillion in 2020; a growth of over 500%, representing 17% of all B2B and consumer digital money transfer and banking payments by value in 2025. The research found that West Europe is driving innovation and will account for 38% of instant payment transaction value by 2025.
Furthermore, success of domestic instant payment schemes will enable cross-border vendors to connect different schemes into cross-border networks, to reduce the time, cost and frustration involved in the current cross-border payments ecosystem, the report mentioned.
The new research found that the US will trail in terms of instant payments adoption, with only an 8% share of global instant payment transaction values in 2025. While RTP has been available in the US for some time, the fragmented nature of its financial system means that adoption has been slow to date.
The research identifies that instant payments adoption can be particularly transformative in B2B payments, where value-added capabilities, including automation and additional remittance data enabled by ISO 20022 can be valuable in tackling complex accounts payable processes.
Therefore, B2B payments will dominate values in the instant payments market, accounting for 89% of global transaction values in 2025. While consumer payments are numerous, B2B payments have much higher average values.
