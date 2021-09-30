|
Infracommerce buys Synapcom for USD 143 million after IPO

Thursday 30 September 2021 14:39 CET | News

Brazil-based Infracommerce has bought Synapcom for USD 143 million to bolster the white-label digital ecosystem of ecommerce solutions for industries in Brazil and Latin America.

The acquisition comes four months after Infracommerce held its IPO on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, when it raised USD 166 million, as part of the strategy to expand the digital white label ecosystem of ecommerce solutions.

Infracommerce also stated that the company’s expansion strategy contemplates the improvement of the technology, platform, data, logistics, and financial services verticals, bringing scalability to the operation and reducing variable and fixed costs for its customers.


Keywords: acquisition, IPO, ecommerce, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Brazil
