iGTB gets SWIFT certificate

Thursday 23 September 2021 14:58 CET | News

India-based Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), a transaction banking player, has announced that its Trade Finance product is once again compatible with SWIFT.

The company has been awarded the Compatible Application Trade Finance Label for 2021. The awarding of this label is evidence that the iGTB Trade Finance product adheres to the specified criteria for SWIFT FIN (MT) messages, SWIFT connectivity and SWIFT interoperability.

iGTB’s intelligent Trade Finance product has been updated to help a client bank to remain SWIFT-compliant, but also to revolutionise the bank’s trade business with a range of digitised products and services, including intelligent data extraction form its AI/ML IDX ‘paper-killer.’


Keywords: SWIFT, transactions , trade finance, digitalisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
