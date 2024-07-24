Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

HSBC signs MOU with Singapore Business Federation

Wednesday 24 July 2024 14:58 CET | News

HSBC and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) have formalised a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding.

 

This collaborative effort is aimed at assisting Singaporean businesses in exploring growth opportunities within major trade regions such as the Greater Bay Area, India, and the Middle East. The MOU outlines the use of HSBC’s global network and resources to support local businesses in their efforts towards sustainable practices and international expansion. HSBC will also provide guidance on sustainability and support companies in their transition to net-zero emissions. 

As part of the initiative, HSBC has introduced the ‘Business Guide to ASEAN and Beyond,’ which offers information on operating in six major ASEAN markets and key trade corridors. This guide is intended to help local businesses understand and capitalise on international opportunities, leveraging HSBC’s expertise and global connections. 

The MOU supports Singapore’s objective to improve the international and regional connectivity of local businesses. It emphasises promoting international expansion, sharing knowledge on sustainable finance, and enhancing local-global connectivity through SBF’s network.

 

HSBC and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) have formalised a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding.

 

Future developments under the agreement

Future activities under this agreement include seminars focused on business operations in targeted markets and organised trips to India and the Middle East, designed to provide Singaporean business leaders with relevant insights and resources. 

Representatives from SBF commented that the collaboration with HSBC aims to support Singaporean companies in entering the Indian and Middle Eastern markets. They highlighted growth prospects in sectors such as components manufacturing, semiconductors, electric vehicles, clean energy in India, and urban infrastructure, energy, renewables, and fintech in the Middle East. 

In turn, officials from HSBC Singapore noted that the ‘Business Guide to ASEAN and Beyond’ is intended to assist both local and global businesses by providing market insights and data to help them expand into new trade corridors. They emphasized that SBF’s extensive experience in supporting local businesses makes them a valuable partner in this effort.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, green finance, sustainability , financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: HSBC
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

HSBC

|
Discover all the Company news on HSBC and other articles related to HSBC in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like