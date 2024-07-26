HSBC India joins forces with Open Financial Technologies

According to the announcement, the collaboration is set to introduce HSBC’s FinConnect offering in India. FinConnect is a central finance operating system designed to empower CFOs and their business teams, aiming to streamline financial operations.
Furthermore, HSBC made the statement that this collaboration will allow business customers to unlock the potential of your business finances and simplify payments by securely connecting bank accounts and auto-reconciling payments against your bills and invoices. HSBC’s statement further highlights that with easy payments from linked accounts, real-time tracking, and plug-and-play implementation, the goal is to make business finance seamless, secure, and efficient.
FinConnect connects a business's HSBC account with over 300 enterprise resource planning (ERP) software systems. These systems help automate various Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable functions using Open Banking technology, covering tasks from accounting and payroll to customer relationship management, ecommerce, and cash-flow analytics.
This expansion of FinConnect to India, in collaboration with Open Financial Technologies, is part of HSBC’s Beyond Banking initiative.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions