Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

HSBC India joins forces with Open Financial Technologies

Friday 26 July 2024 15:16 CET | News

HSBC has partnered with business payments platform Open Financial Technologies aiming to simplify payment processes for its business customers in India.

According to the announcement, the collaboration is set to introduce HSBC’s FinConnect offering in India. FinConnect is a central finance operating system designed to empower CFOs and their business teams, aiming to streamline financial operations.

HSBC India joins forces with Open Financial Technologies

Furthermore, HSBC made the statement that this collaboration will allow business customers to unlock the potential of your business finances and simplify payments by securely connecting bank accounts and auto-reconciling payments against your bills and invoices. HSBC’s statement further highlights that with easy payments from linked accounts, real-time tracking, and plug-and-play implementation, the goal is to make business finance seamless, secure, and efficient.

FinConnect connects a business's HSBC account with over 300 enterprise resource planning (ERP) software systems. These systems help automate various Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable functions using Open Banking technology, covering tasks from accounting and payroll to customer relationship management, ecommerce, and cash-flow analytics.

This expansion of FinConnect to India, in collaboration with Open Financial Technologies, is part of HSBC’s Beyond Banking initiative.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Open Finance, payments , banks, ERP
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: HSBC, OPEN
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

HSBC

|

OPEN

|
Discover all the Company news on HSBC and other articles related to HSBC in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like