Greyhound and Paysafe to offer cash payments for online bookings

To purchase an online ticket with cash, Greyhound customers select ‘cash’ as the payment method at the checkout. This generates a barcode that can be paid at one of more than 70,000 participating convenience stores, pharmacies, or dollar stores that offer Paysafecash payment services. The customer simply presents the barcode at the cash register to complete the purchase.
Officials from FlixBus, the company that acquired Greyhound Lines, said that being able to pay cash for tickets for both their brands – Greyhound and FlixBus – is vital for their customers and they are committed to providing this solution for online bookings as well. They chose to partner with Paysafe because of its innovative approach to enabling cash payments for consumers and its extensive network of payment points throughout the US, using popular stores that are in easy reach.
Also commenting on the partnership, Paysafe’s representatives stated that their eCash solution Paysafecash caters to a considerable portion of Americans who prefer to use cash and allows them to make online transactions. With the world becoming ever more digital, they believe it’s vital to open up ecommerce and online financial transactions for cash-reliant customers, and their solutions are an extremely effective way to do this.
Paysafe is a payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions.
With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over USD 130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.
