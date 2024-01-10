Google Shopping ads available to Instacart partners

Through this expansion, CPG partners on Instacart, including Danone’s Oikos, Kraft Heinz brands, such as Kraft, Lunchables, Oscar Mayer, and Philadelphia, and Publicis Media’s CPG clients can activate Google Shopping ads, enabled by the company’s first-party retail media data and closed-loop insights. The activation allows partners to reach consumers searching on Google and provide their products conveniently and efficiently.
