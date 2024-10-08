GiG teams up with Paysafe

By teaming up, Paysafe is set to serve as GiG’s payment platform for all UK, continental European, North American, and Latin American operators integrating the latter’s CoreX solution. As an AI-enabled player account management (PAM) platform, CoreX provides services to online casino and sports-betting brands, equipping operators with the flexibility to localise their operations to any regulated jurisdiction. In addition, as part of their agreement, GiG is set to integrate Paysafe’s local payment methods, further solidifying its global reach.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions