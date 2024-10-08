Subscribe
News

GiG teams up with Paysafe

Tuesday 8 October 2024 08:50 CET | News

Payment solutions provider Paysafe has entered into a collaboration with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) to become the latter’s payment platform for operators integrating the CoreX solution. 

By teaming up, Paysafe is set to serve as GiG’s payment platform for all UK, continental European, North American, and Latin American operators integrating the latter’s CoreX solution. As an AI-enabled player account management (PAM) platform, CoreX provides services to online casino and sports-betting brands, equipping operators with the flexibility to localise their operations to any regulated jurisdiction. In addition, as part of their agreement, GiG is set to integrate Paysafe’s local payment methods, further solidifying its global reach.

GiG joins forces with Paysafe to become its payments platform CoreX users

GiG and Paysafe’s partnership

Regardless of whether an operator focuses its efforts on mature markets, like the UK, or the evolving US or South American sports-betting spaces, GiG’s technology plans to be further optimised by connectivity to the Paysafe Gateway. Through this, the two companies intend to deliver simplified debit or credit card transactions, in addition to Paysafe’s suite of local payment methods, including its Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets and Paysafecard and Paysafecash eCash services. Besides Paysafe’s own local payment methods, the Gateway also supports access to over 30 third-party local payment methods.

Furthermore, the agreement with Paysafe falls in line with GiG’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions to its users, with the Paysafe Gateway offering operators the flexibility to provide new local payment methods based on the market needs and the player's payment preferences. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Paysafe underlined that, by collaborating with GiG, the two companies aim to give mutual operator partners a competitive advantage to assist their expansion in additional and existing markets. Also, the partnership further solidifies Gig’s offering, delivering on the firm’s allegiance to advance its partners’ position in an increasingly complex iGaming ecosystem.

The partnership with GiG comes shortly after Paysafe teamed up with Revolut, with the two companies focusing on enabling cash deposit services to the latter’s customers across the UK. By accessing the Cash Deposits solutions, Revolut users were set to be able to deposit their cash into their accounts securely and efficiently. At that time, both firms underlined their commitment to continue to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of customers, while also prioritising maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. 

