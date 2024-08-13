Subscribe
News

GHL and ShopBack augment rewards and payments for Malaysians

Tuesday 13 August 2024 09:59 CET | News

Malaysia-based payment solutions provider GHL Systems Berhad has partnered with ShopBack to augment rewards and payments for Malaysians.

 

GHL Systems Berhad (GHL) is venturing into the cashback and rewards market for consumers across Malaysia through a partnership with ShopBack, a shopping, rewards, and payments platform in the Asia Pacific. This collaboration will provide over six million Malaysian shoppers with the chance to earn cashback rewards and access exclusive promotions at any GHL-powered retail outlet.

 

Increasing merchant engagement through rewards

Through GHL’s consolidated payment options, which power numerous terminals across various businesses, shoppers can enjoy greater value and purchasing power by earning rewards through ShopBack. Users simply need to flash the QR code via the ShopBack app at participating retail outlets for them to scan, and make a payment, in order to receive the cashback rewards. Additionally, users can also browse in-store promotions on the app before making a purchase.

Officials from GHL said that as an electronics payment provider, GHL’s partnership with ShopBack leverages the strengths of both parties to empower both merchants and shoppers alike. For shoppers, the appeal of spending more leading to them earning more can be a powerful motivator. As such, while consumers enjoy a more rewarding shopping experience, merchants also benefit from increased in-store spending and customer retention.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from ShopBack stated that GHL has been transformative in changing the payments landscape in Malaysia. ShopBack, the region's shopping and rewards provider, partners with top brands across categories such as fashion, electronics, groceries, and lifestyle. Together, they will enhance the overall shopping experience for Malaysian consumers, enabling them to not only earn cashback, but also easily offset payments with their cashback earned. This partnership also offers merchants a powerful marketing solution to attract and retain high-value customers.


