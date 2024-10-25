Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Getnet by Santander launches Getnet SEP in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile

Friday 25 October 2024 14:10 CET | News

Getnet by Santander has announced the launch of Getnet SEP, a solution for ecommerce payments in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile through a single integration. 

Following this announcement, the payment solution is expected to enable merchants operating in these countries to have access to Getnet’s payment services through one direct and secure integration. 

In addition, the company is expected to continue focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.

Getnet by Santander launches Getnet SEP, a solution for ecommerce payments in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile through a single integration.

More information on the Getnet SEP launch

Throughout this product release, Getnet SEP aims to simplify the integration of payment solutions, including sales, refunds, anti-fraud, subscriptions, tokenisation, and more. At the same time, with this simplified integration procedure, clients will be given the possibility to reduce the complexity and overall technical challenges that are usually associated with integrating and maintaining multiple payment methods and providers. 

In addition, Getnet SEP is expected to deliver users a scalable and flexible service that has the capability to adapt to changing business needs, as well as accommodate future payment development and digitalisation in the region. Businesses will be enabled to easily add or switch payment providers, expand into new markets, as well as adopt emerging payment technologies. The launch represents an important step into Getnet’s strategy of providing speed and safety to its customers and partners, as well as accelerating the development of the overall financial landscape. 

According to the official press release, customers in Getnet Brazil using `Plataforma Digital` and in Getnet Argentina already have access to Getnet SEP. Furthermore, merchants and businesses in Chile and Mexico will have access to Getnet SEP in the following weeks.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , ecommerce, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Getnet by Santander, Santander
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Getnet by Santander

|

Santander

|
Discover all the Company news on Getnet by Santander and other articles related to Getnet by Santander in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like