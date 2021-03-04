|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

German Federal Government presents draft bill to introduce electronic bonds

Thursday 4 March 2021 14:49 CET | News

The German Federal Government has proposed a bill that enables electronic bonds to be issued without a certificate.

The plan offers the possibility of being able to issue bonds purely electronically, as well as of smaller shares. Technology neutrality should allow for flexibility, thus excluding any preference for blockchain systems over other types of electronic issuance. The proposed legislation eliminates the need for a securities certificate, which will be replaced by an entry in a securities registry. It will be guaranteed that owners with electronic bonds have the same property rights as they would with securities certificates.

According to the German Federal Government, there is no need to wait for an EU-wide agreement, particularly because other EU Member States have already issued regulations on the use of blockchain technology for financial instruments. The plan to introduce electronic bonds is part of Germany’s blockchain strategy adopted in September 2019. By implementing the EU Money Laundering Directive, Germany has also included cryptocurrency in the list of controlled financial instruments. The existing regulatory provisions for other financial instruments also apply to crypto tokens.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: blockchain, investment, regulation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like