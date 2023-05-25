Gala Technology and Nuapay launch Link-Pay-Bank

The product aims to create a simplified, instant experience for both the consumer and the merchant, making use of the smart technology of SOTpay and Nuapay alike, which resulted in an extensive package that looks to address the convergence of physical and digital channels for businesses.
Real-time payments, with the transactions being processed in an instant and simplified manner.
Increased security, as leveraging Open Banking APIs helps verify compliance of transactions.
Improved convenience, with customers being enabled to carry out payments no matter the time and place, with fewer clicks than when compared to traditional methods.
When talking about Nuapay’s past developments centring on Open Banking, the company made public several collaboration announcements throughout 2022 that sought to help expedite its adoption. The most recent one marks the December 2022 collaboration with phos, a SoftPoS orchestration for businesses, following which the latter added Open Banking as a payment option to its software-only payment acceptance solution and enabled its partners to provide instant bank transfers within its SoftPoS application for merchant customers.
Nuapay’s Open Banking capabilities were announced to have been integrated within UK-based Cardstream and provided for the latter’s online merchants in October, preceded by the news of the complete payments ecosystem Pay 360 at the end of September, which provided its customer base with real-time account-to-account (A2A) payment capabilities. What is more, Nuapay was among the companies announced to be taking part in the Open Finance Association (OFA) which looked to continue opening financial data and payments through API tech.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions